Shohei Ohtani throws first career shutout, Angels rout Tigers in Game 1
July 27 - Shohei Ohtani tossed the first complete-game shutout of his career, Taylor Ward hit two homers and the visiting Los Angeles Angels blanked the Detroit Tigers 6-0 in the opener of a doubleheader on Thursday afternoon.
Ohtani (9-5) allowed only one hit -- a Kerry Carpenter single in the fifth. He walked three and struck out eight. Ohtani had never previously pitched more than eight innings.
Ohtani's scheduled start was moved up from Friday after the second game of the series was postponed due to inclement weather. He was reportedly taken off the trade market on Wednesday.
Ward drove in three runs, as did Trey Cabbage. Mike Moustakas scored a pair of runs for Los Angeles, which has won seven of its last eight games.
Detroit starter Michael Lorenzen (5-7) gave up three runs and five hits while striking out seven in five innings.
Lorenzen's scoreless innings streak ended at 22 2/3 innings during the second inning. Moustakas led off with a single and advanced to third on Hunter Renfroe's double. Cabbage's sacrifice fly brought in Moustakas. Renfroe was thrown out at the plate on Chad Wallach's grounder.
The same part of the order lifted the Angels to a 3-0 advantage in the fourth. Moustakas had a one-out single and moved to third on another Renfroe double. Cabbage then singled past a drawn-in infield, bringing home both runners.
Ohtani didn't allow a baserunner until Carpenter's leadoff single to center in the fifth. Carpenter was quickly erased as Matt Vierling tapped into a double play.
Zach Logue replaced Lorenzen in the sixth and quickly gave up two runs. Mickey Moniak led off with a double and Ward then drilled a changeup over the left field wall.
The Angels turned another double play after Ohtani issued a one-out walk to Zack Short in the bottom of the inning.
Ward's second homer of the game and 14th of the season came in the eighth off Logue and cleared the right-center field wall.
--Field Level Media
