Six-run first inning sends D-backs past Brewers

[1/28] Jun 19, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Corbin Burnes (39) pitches against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports















June 20 - Alek Thomas, recalled from the minors earlier in the day, homered to cap a six-run first inning against Milwaukee Brewers ace Corbin Burnes, and the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks rolled to a 9-1 victory on Monday.

Arizona starter Merrill Kelly (9-3) allowed just one run on three hits in seven innings, striking out seven and walking one. Kelly has won his past eight decisions since a loss to the San Diego Padres on April 22.

Thomas, sent down on May 17 after hitting .195 in 39 games, was promoted on Monday after hitting .348 with three homers in 26 games for Triple-A Reno.

The contest was the opener of a three-game series. Arizona, on top of the National League West, has won three of its past four games. Milwaukee had just reclaimed the NL Central lead thanks to a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates, but the Monday loss saw the Brewers fall a half-game back of the Cincinnati Reds.

Burnes (5-5) was tagged for seven runs on eight hits in five innings, striking out three and walking two.

Arizona's first five batters reached in the six-run first. Geraldo Perdomo doubled on the first pitch, Ketel Marte singled and Corbin Carroll walked to load the bases.

Christian Walker blooped an RBI single to shallow center and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. followed with a two-run single to right.

Emmanuel Rivera drove in a run with an apparent double-play grounder, but the call at first was overturned on review. After Gabriel Moreno struck out, Thomas lined a 1-1 pitch to right for his third homer.

Milwaukee got its only run in the third when Brian Anderson drew a leadoff walk and Christian Yelich lined a two-out triple into the right field corner.

Arizona loaded the bases with one out in the fourth on singles by Thomas and Jake McCarthy and a walk to Perdomo. Marte's RBI groundout to second made it 7-1.

The Diamondbacks added an unearned run in the sixth off Adrian Houser on a throwing error by second baseman Owen Miller on a potential double-play relay.

Carroll opened the ninth inning with his 16th homer.

Arizona relievers Miguel Castro and Joe Mantiply each tossed a hitless inning to complete a combined three-hitter.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.