Six-run rally gives Reds comeback win over Rangers

[1/30] Apr 25, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Texas Rangers first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (30) high fives teammates after hitting a solo home run in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports















April 26 - Jake Fraley and Jonathan India each drove in two runs during a six-run eighth inning on Tuesday, helping the host Cincinnati Reds rally to a 7-6 victory over the Texas Rangers.

Cincinnati's Nick Senzel highlighted his three-hit performance with RBI singles in the seventh and eighth inning. Henry Ramos scored twice and joined Tyler Stephenson with two hits for the Reds, who rallied from a 6-0 deficit to record their second straight win following a six-game losing skid.

The late uprising made a winner out of Reiver Sanmartin (1-0), who threw one perfect inning of relief. Alexis Diaz struck out two batters while retiring the side in the ninth inning for his third save of the season.

Hot-hitting Marcus Semien, Nathaniel Lowe and Josh H. Smith each went deep and Josh Jung added a two-run double for Texas. Travis Jankowski had three hits for the Rangers, who had won 10 of their previous 13 games before dropping a 7-6 decision in the series opener on Monday.

Texas built a six-run lead before Senzel put Cincinnati on the scoreboard with an RBI single in the seventh inning. Ramos and Senzel moved the Reds within 6-3 in the eighth inning with RBI singles off Cole Ragans before Fraley greeted Ian Kennedy (0-1) with a two-run double, cutting the deficit to 6-5.

India followed with a two-run single to put Cincinnati on top.

Lowe deposited a 2-0 changeup from Luke Weaver over the wall in right-center field for a solo shot to open the scoring in the first inning.

Lowe doubled the lead off the fourth inning after he doubled and advanced to third on a double by Adolis Garcia. Lowe came around to score on a fielder's choice from Jonah Heim.

Semien extended the Rangers' advantage to 3-0 in the fifth. He sent a 2-1 cutter from Weaver over the wall in left field for his fifth homer of the season.

Later in the fifth, Jankowski and Adolis Garcia each singled before coming around to score on Jung's double to center field.

Smith sent a 1-1 curveball from Weaver over the wall in left field in the sixth inning. Weaver faced two more batters before departing after permitting six runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Texas starter Martin Perez gave up just one unearned run and six hits in 6 1/3 innings. He walked one and struck out five.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.