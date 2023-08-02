Spencer Strider makes history as Braves beat Angels

[1/44] Aug 1, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after sliding into third against the Los Angeles Angels in the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

August 2 - Michael Harris II hit a pair of solo home runs to back right-hander Spencer Strider's record-setting performance, helping the host Atlanta Braves to a 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday to even their three-game series.

Harris hit a 445-foot shot -- the second-longest homer of his career -- in the fifth inning that broke a 1-1 tie and put the Braves ahead for good. Harris added a 427-foot home run in the seventh inning for his third career multi-homer game and second of the season.

The second homer, the 11th of the season for Harris, followed Orlando Arcia's two-run shot and capped a three-run, seventh-inning outburst. It was the 12th time this season that the Braves have hit back-to-back homers.

Strider (12-3) pitched 6 2/3 innings and allowed one run on five hits, with two walks and nine strikeouts. His streak of double-digit strikeout games ended at four, but he has fanned nine or more batters in eight straight games and leads the major leagues with 208 strikeouts.

Strider broke his own major league record for fewest innings needed to reach 200 strikeouts. He set the record with 130 innings pitched last year and broke it on Tuesday at 123 1/3 innings. Strider also became the fourth Brave to have multiple seasons with 200 strikeouts, joining Charlie Morton and Hall of Famers John Smoltz and Phil Niekro.

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval (6-8) pitched five innings and allowed two runs on three hits, with four walks and three strikeouts. Although Ronald Acuna Jr. was picked off in the opening inning, a 34-pitch first took its toll on Sandoval.

Atlanta scored a run in the first inning. Ozzie Albies singled and came around to score on Matt Olson's sacrifice fly, his league-leading 90th RBI of the season.

The Angels tied the game in the fifth. Mickey Moniak scored on Zach Neto's grounder that the Braves failed to convert in a double play.

Los Angeles' C.J. Cron singled in the eighth and extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Mike Moustakas went 0-for-4 and saw his hitting streak end at 10 games.

