Stone Garrett powers Nationals to win at Phillies

[1/33] Jun 30, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) gets a force-out against Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas (28) in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

July 1 - Stone Garrett hit a two-run homer to lift the Washington Nationals past the host Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Friday.

Dominic Smith contributed three hits and Lane Thomas had two hits for the Nationals, who won their third in a row.

Nationals starter Josiah Gray (6-6) allowed six hits and one run with eight strikeouts and one walk in six innings.

Hunter Harvey threw a scoreless ninth inning for his seventh save in 12 chances.

Alec Bohm led the Phillies with two hits and an RBI.

Bryson Stott and Bryce Harper added two hits for the Phillies, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez (0-2) tossed six innings and gave up seven hits and two runs, one earned, with six strikeouts and one walk.

In the ninth, Harvey struck out Stott. Bohm then grounded out to third and Brandon Marsh struck out to end the game.

The Nationals went ahead 2-0 in the second inning when Garrett ripped a two-run homer to left.

The Phillies sliced the deficit in half in the bottom of the second when Bohm hit an RBI single to left.

Garrett doubled and Smith singled to place runners on first and third with one out in the fourth, but Washington wasn't able to generate any runs.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Phillies placed runners at first and second with two outs, but Bohm struck out looking to end the threat.

Stott struck out to complete the sixth with runners at second and third.

Jeff Hoffman pitched the seventh for the Phillies and retired the side in order with two strikeouts.

Mason Thompson allowed a leadoff double to Bohm in the seventh. Marsh and Kody Clemens each struck out and Washington manager Dave Martinez called on reliever Kyle Finnegan to face Kyle Schwarber. Finnegan induced a soft grounder to second.

--Field Level Media















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.