Suddenly powerful Braves square off against Marlins















April 25 - The Atlanta Braves will try to continue their rediscovered power surge when they host the Miami Marlins in the second game of a four-game series on Tuesday.

The Braves hit five home runs in Monday's 11-0 win over Miami in the series opener. It was a positive turnaround for the team that had managed just three homers during a four-game losing streak that saw them muster all of nine runs.

"It feels good," said center fielder Sam Hilliard. "Takes a little frustration out. Hopefully we can ride this momentum the rest of the week."

Hilliard hit two home runs, the second-multi homer game of his career, and Sean Murphy, Eddie Rosario and Austin Riley also went deep. It was the second five-homer game for Atlanta, which has 35 longballs this season.

"Every day you go out there you have a chance to do something special," Hilliard said. "We were able to get some pitches to drive and put some swings on them."

On Tuesday, the Braves will send veteran right-hander Charlie Morton (2-2, 3.22 ERA) against Miami rookie Bryan Hoeing, who will make his season debut.

Morton will make his fifth start of the season. He is coming off a strong performance against San Diego on April 19, when he took a loss despite allowing only one run over six innings. Morton has been a consistent arm, throwing at least five innings in each outing and not allowing more than three runs in a game.

Morton has made 21 career appearances, all starts, against Miami, going 11-5 with a 3.96 ERA over 122 2/3 innings. He was 2-0 with a 3.27 ERA in two starts against the Marlins in 2022.

Hoeing had a 2.08 ERA with 20 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings for Triple-A Jacksonville. He is taking the place of Trevor Rogers (biceps) in the rotation.

Hoeing struggled last year, going 1-1 with a 12.08 ERA in eight appearances, one start, over three different stints. He worked two games against Atlanta and posted an 11.57 ERA in 2 1/3 innings.

The Marlins managed just two hits off Atlanta starter Spencer Strider on Monday, but both hits came in the eighth inning. Miami has 68 hits in the seventh inning or later.

"He made it tough on our guys," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker said. "It was like facing a closer for eight innings. He was making really good hitters look really bad sometimes. Right now, it seems like we're getting everyone's ace, but that's part of the big leagues."

It will help when the Marlins get second baseman Luis Arraez back in the lineup. He missed his second straight game with a bruised left knee suffered Saturday when he banged a foul ball off it.

He was available to pinch hit on Monday and is listed as day-to-day. Arraez has 32 hits and 10 multi-hit games.

The Marlins made some roster changes, designating right-hander Jeff Lindgren for assignment, recalling left-hander Sean Nolin from Triple-A Jacksonville and demoting right-hander George Soriano. Nolin pitched three innings of relief on Monday and allowed two homers and six runs.

