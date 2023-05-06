Tigers come back to beat Cardinals in 10 innings
May 6 - Akil Baddoo hit the winning RBI double in the 10th inning to lift the visiting Detroit Tigers over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-5 on Saturday.
Spencer Torkelson had two RBI singles for the Tigers, who won their fifth straight game.
Tigers starting pitcher Spencer Turnbull allowed five runs on seven hits in 4 2/3 innings. He struck out six and walked one.
Reliever Jose Cisnero (2-0), the fifth Tigers pitcher, worked the final 1 2/3 innings to earn the victory.
Dylan Carlson hit a three-run homer and Nolan Arenado hit a two-run blast for the Cardinals, who lost their eighth straight game.
Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright made his first start of the season after missing five weeks with a groin muscle strain. He allowed four runs on eight hits in five innings.
Wainwright struck out five and walked none.
Reliever Giovanny Gallegos (1-2), the fifth Cardinals pitcher, took the loss.
The Cardinals took a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Paul DeJong drew a leadoff walk and Brendan Donovan followed with a single. That set the stage for Carlson's three-run homer.
Wainwright cruised through his first four innings before allowing three runs in the fifth inning.
Baddoo hit a leadoff single, stole second base and scored on Eric Haase's single. Zack Short doubled, Zach McKinstry hit a sacrifice fly and Riley Greene hit an RBI single to tie the game 3-3.
The Cardinals led 5-3 in the bottom of the inning when Lars Nootbaar reached on an infield single and Arenado hit his two-run homer.
The Tigers cut their deficit to 5-4 in the sixth inning when Nick Maton hit a double and scored on Torkelson's single.
Detroit tied the game 5-5 in the seventh inning when Greene hit a single, Javier Baez walked and Torkelson hit another RBI single.
Baddoo drove in designated runner Jonathan Shoop from second in the top of the 10th, and Cisnero retired the Cardinals on a fielder's choice, a popout and a groundout.
--Field Level Media
