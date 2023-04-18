Tigers edge Guardians on walk-off HR in 9th















April 18 - Kerry Carpenter blasted a two-out solo homer in the bottom of the ninth, giving the host Detroit Tigers a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians in the first game of a doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon.

The Tigers have won four straight, with the last three coming on walk-off hits.

Carpenter had three hits and two RBIs. Javy Baez also drove in two runs.

Eric Haase had four hits and scored a run, and Riley Greene added three hits and a run. Alex Lange (1-0) got the victory with a scoreless inning of relief.

Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run homer and Josh Bell delivered a run-scoring double for the Guardians. James Karinchak (0-3) gave up Carpenter's game-winner.

The doubleheader was scheduled after Monday's game was postponed due to weather conditions.

Cleveland starter Hunter Gaddis gave up three runs and eight hits in five innings. Detroit starter Matthew Boyd allowed three runs and five hits in five innings.

The Tigers grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first. Nick Maton drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on Greene's single and scored on Baez's sacrifice fly. Greene eventually reached third but was left stranded when Akil Baddoo popped out.

Cleveland didn't have a hit until Jose Ramirez singled in the fourth. Left fielder Baddoo bobbled the ball, allowing Ramirez to reach second. Bell followed with his RBI double down the right-field line.

Gonzalez clobbered Boyd's next pitch over the left field wall for his first long ball this season, giving the Guardians a 3-1 lead.

Detroit tied it up in the fifth. Singles by Haase and Greene put runners on the corners with one out. Baez drilled another single to bring in Haase and Carpenter ripped a double to right to knock in Greene.

Cleveland had two baserunners with one out in the seventh, but Josh Naylor grounded into a double play.

It was a similar story for the Tigers in the bottom of the inning. They had two runners on with one out, but Baddoo struck out and Spencer Torkelson fouled out.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.