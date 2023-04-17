Tigers, Guardians PPD with sleet, strong winds in forecast
April 17 - Gusting winds, sleet and wind chills below freezing in the forecast helped the Detroit Tigers make an early call on postponing Monday's game against the visiting Cleveland Guardians.
After a five-hour delay and eventual postponement of their scheduled game with the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, the Tigers are on ice again Monday.
Inclement weather is not expected Tuesday, when Detroit is planning a straight doubleheader with the Guardians (9-7).
The Tigers (5-9) have won three consecutive games but are fourth in the American League Central standings.
--Field Level Media
