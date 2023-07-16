Tigers hold Mariners to three hits in 6-0 shutout

[1/26] Jul 15, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners starter George Kirby (68) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

July 16 - Michael Lorenzen pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings and Kerry Carpenter hit two homers and drove in four runs as the Detroit Tigers defeated the host Seattle Mariners 6-0 on Saturday night.

The Tigers have won the first two games of the series, which concludes Sunday afternoon.

The showdown between All-Star pitchers, who both appeared in Tuesday's game in Seattle, was no contest.

Lorenzen (4-6) allowed two hits, walked five and struck out seven.

The Mariners' George Kirby (8-8) gave up six runs on eight hits over five innings, with one walk and four strikeouts.

Carpenter homered to left field leading off the second to open the scoring before adding a three-run shot to right center to cap a four-run fifth. Carpenter also went deep in the Tigers' 5-4 victory on Friday night.

The Tigers made it 2-0 in the third when Zach McKinstry hit a ground-rule double with two outs and Riley Greene followed with a run-scoring single to left.

Detroit broke the game open in the fifth. With one out, Eric Haase doubled to center. An out later, Greene walked and Spencer Torkelson ripped a run-scoring single to make it 3-0 and put runners on the corners. Carpenter then hit a 1-1 fastball out of the park to double the advantage.

The Mariners trailed 6-0 before getting their first hit off Lorenzen, a grounder by Jarred Kelenic through the right side of the infield with one out in the fifth. Until that point, the Mariners had just two baserunners, both via walks, and they were erased on double plays.

The only other hit Lorenzen allowed was a one-out single to center by J.P. Crawford in the sixth.

Lorenzen walked Eugenio Suarez and Cal Raleigh with two outs in the seventh, prompting Tigers manager A.J. Hinch to go to the bullpen. Beau Brieske struck out Mike Ford to end the inning.

The Mariners' only other hit was Kolten Wong's leadoff double off Brieske in the eighth, but Wong was stranded at second.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.