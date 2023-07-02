Tigers' Javier Baez, Jake Marisnick each hit grand slams vs. Rockies

[1/33] Jul 2, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Connor Seabold (43) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

July 2 - Javier Baez and Jake Marisnick both hit grand slams, Spencer Torkelson and Kerry Carpenter homered and finished with two hits each, and the Detroit Tigers beat the Colorado Rockies 14-9 in Denver on Sunday.

It is the first time this season a team has hit two grand slams in the same game and fourth time in Tigers history.

Jake Rogers also went deep and Zach McKinstry and Matt Vierling had two hits each for Detroit, which took two of the three games in the weekend series.

Randal Grichuk homered among his two hits, Ryan McMahon homered, Harold Castro had three hits and Kris Bryant and Jurickson Profar contributed two hits each for the Rockies.

Detroit jumped on Rockies starter Connor Seabold early, loading the bases in the first for Baez, who homered to left to put the Tigers ahead 4-0. It was his sixth of the season

Colorado answered in the second inning. Grichuk was hit by a pitch, went to third on Castro's single and scored on a sacrifice fly by Elehuris Montero. Castro scored on Brenton Doyle's sacrifice fly to make it 4-2.

In the third, Torkelson and Andy Ibanez doubled and Carpenter homered, his eighth. Rogers led off the fourth with his 11th of the season to put Detroit ahead 8-2.

Seabold (1-5) allowed eight runs on seven hits in five innings.

The Rockies responded again in the bottom of the fourth off starter Matt Manning. Montero had an RBI double and Doyle's second sacrifice fly to make it 8-4.

Manning (2-1) allowed four runs on five hits and struck out four in five innings.

Colorado tacked on more in the sixth. Grichuk led off with his third homer, and two outs later Doyle was hit by a pitch, Profar walked and Ezequiel Tovar singled to bring home Doyle.

Tovar extended his hit streak to 15 games with the single.

Detroit got the runs back in the seventh on Torkelson's two-run homer, his 12th of the season. Marisnick hit his grand slam in the eighth, his first homer of the campaign.

The Rockies struck in the eighth on Profar's RBI double and McMahon's 13th homer, a two-run shot to left.

