Tigers rally from five-run deficit, beat Giants in 11 innings

Apr 15, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; San Francisco Giants first baseman LaMonte Wade Jr. (right) celebrates with fielder Matt Beaty (left) after scoring against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park.















April 15 - Pinch-hitter Miguel Cabrera bounced an RBI single through a drawn-in infield, giving the host Detroit Tigers a 7-6, 11-inning victory over the San Francisco Giants on Saturday afternoon.

Javy Baez had two hits, two RBIs and a run scored for Detroit, which rallied from a five-run deficit to win its third straight game. Kerry Carpenter added a solo homer and winning pitcher Chasen Shreve (1-1) pitched an inning of scoreless relief.

Ghost runner Spencer Torkelson moved to third on a wild pitch before Cabrera's single off Taylor Rogers (0-2).

J.D. Davis homered and drove in three runs and Blake Sabol added a two-run homer for the Giants.

San Francisco starter Anthony DeSclafani gave up three runs (two earned) and six hits in 6 2/3 innings.

Detroit starter Michael Lorenzen surrendered six runs and eight hits in four innings.

The Giants jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first inning on Davis' one-out RBI single and. Matt Beaty's run-scoring grounder.

San Francisco made it 4-0 in the second. Joey Bart singled with one out and Sabol drilled a homer over the right field wall.

Carpenter led off the bottom of the second with his second homer of the season.

Davis' homer to left center stretched San Francisco's lead to 6-1 in the third. His long ball followed a Mike Yastrzemski single.

The Tigers cut the deficit to 6-3 in the fifth. Akil Baddoo hit a one-out single and Zach McKinstry brought him in with a double down the right field line. Eric Haase reached on a Brandon Crawford error as

McKinstry advanced to third. Crawford made another error on Matt Vierling's grounder, allowing McKinstry to score.

The comeback continued in the eighth against John Brebbia. Nick Maton led off with a single and Riley Greene walked. Left fielder Sabol misplayed Baez's long fly to left and it landed over his head as both runners scored. Carpenter flied out after Sean Hjelle replaced Brebbia, allowing Baez to advance to third.

Torkelson then lined a single to left, tying the game.

--Field Level Media











