Tigers ride pinch-hit homer to win over Royals
May 25 - Pinch-hitter Zack Short's three-run homer led the visiting Detroit Tigers to a 6-4 win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday evening.
Short's second home run of the season -- a one-out shot to left-center off Josh Taylor (1-2) -- broke a 1-1 tie in the sixth. It was his first career pinch-hit homer and the Tigers' third pinch-hit home run of the year, most in the majors.
Taylor allowed three runs on three hits in relief of Royals' starter Zack Greinke.
Will Vest (1-0) got four outs for the victory and Alex Lange earned his ninth save.
Both starting pitchers breezed through the first three innings, striking out a combined seven batters with just two reaching base, then both labored through the fourth.
Detroit was hitless until Riley Greene's one-out solo homer in the fourth. Greene's 440-foot blast into the right-center-field fountains was his fifth home run of the season. He also doubled and scored ahead of Short's homer.
Greinke surrendered one run on four hits and a walk, striking out five over five innings.
Tigers starter Matthew Boyd allowed a run on three hits and two walks, striking out six in 4 2/3 innings.
The Royals tied the game, 1-1, in the bottom half of the fourth on MJ Melendez's bases-loaded grounder.
Kansas City added a seventh-inning tally on three singles, capped by Vinnie Pasquantino's two-out hit, cutting Detroit's lead to 4-2. Pasquantino had three of the Royals' nine hits.
The Tigers added insurance runs on Jonathan Schoop's two-run double in the eighth for a 6-2 advantage before Melendez snapped an 0-for-16 slump with an RBI hit in the bottom half of the inning.
Bobby Witt Jr. capped the scoring with a ninth-inning sacrifice fly.
Rain delayed the game 29 minutes at the start.
By winning the rubber game of the series, Detroit finished its road trip 3-3. The Tigers will begin a seven-game homestand on Thursday with the first of four games against the Chicago White Sox.
Kansas City has lost nine of 12 games overall and fell to 7-19 at home. The Royals will continue their six-game homestand against the Washington Nationals on Friday.
--Field Level Media
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BaseballOrioles surge past Yankees behind eight-run inning
Pinch hitter Gunnar Henderson delivered a go-ahead two-run double in the seventh inning as the Baltimore Orioles stormed back for a 9-6 victory over the host New York Yankees on Wednesday night.
- BaseballMarlins give Sandy Alcantara loads of support, rout Rockies
Jonathan Davis homered among his three hits, Jorge Soler went deep for the second straight night and the Miami Marlins beat the Colorado Rockies 10-2 in Denver on Wednesday night.