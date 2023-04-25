TJ Friedl delivers winning hit as Reds rally past Rangers

[1/47] Apr 24, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Lodolo (40) pitches against the Texas Rangers in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports















April 25 - TJ Friedl's walk-off single in the ninth inning ended the Cincinnati Reds' six-game losing streak with a 7-6 win over the visiting Texas Rangers on Monday.

Friedl's single to right capped the Reds' rally from a 6-4 deficit with two outs in the eighth inning in which Cincinnati tied the game on two bases-loaded walks.

After Jonathan India opened the ninth by drawing a walk off reliever Jose Leclerc (0-1) -- who had walked in two runs an inning earlier -- India took second on a passed ball by reliever Will Smith. Six pitches later and after failing to lay down a bunt, Friedl ended the game.

Spencer Steer went 2-for-4 with a two-run triple and two runs, while Friedl went 2-4 with an RBI and a run and India went 1-for-3 with three runs for the Reds.

Alexis Diaz (1-1) pitched a scoreless ninth to pick up the win to culminate a stellar performance by the Reds' bullpen that allowed just one hit over the final five innings. Reds starter Nick Lodolo allowed six runs on nine hits, including two homers, with six strikeouts and two walks.

Josh Jung went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs, while Ezequiel Duran went 3-for-4 with a double and a run for Texas, which lost for just the second time in eight games.

Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi allowed four runs -- three earned -- on six hits with seven strikeouts and a walk in six innings before the bullpen squandered a 6-4 lead.

After reliever Dane Dunning opened the eighth by getting Freidl to line out to left, Steer singled to center before Tyler Stephenson walked. Jake Fraley popped out to shortstop, but Wil Myers walked to load the bases, causing Dunning to be relieved by Leclerc.

Leclerc walked Henry Ramos and Nick Senzel to force home the tying runs before striking out Jose Barrero to end the inning.

--Field Level Media











