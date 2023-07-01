Verlander pitches well, Mets hit 3 HRs in win over Giants

[1/26] Jul 1, 2023; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Justin Verlander (35) follows through on a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

July 1 - Justin Verlander tossed seven strong innings Saturday afternoon for the host New York Mets, who rode a third-inning power display to a 4-1 win over the San Francisco Giants in the middle contest of a three-game series.

Francisco Alvarez, Brandon Nimmo and Francisco Lindor all hit solo homers within a four-batter span in the third for the Mets, who opened July with a win after enduring a 7-19 June. Tommy Pham added an RBI double in the fourth.

Thairo Estrada hit into a run-scoring double play in the seventh for the Giants, who have lost five of nine since a 10-game winning streak from June 11-21. J.D. Davis had two singles and scored San Francisco's run.

Verlander (3-4) allowed an unearned run on five hits and one walk while striking out six. The Giants didn't get a runner beyond first against Verlander until the seventh, when Pete Alonso threw away a potential double play ball as Davis raced to third.

After Estrada's double play grounder, Verlander gave up a double to Blake Sabol and walked Austin Slater before striking out Brandon Crawford. Drew Smith threw a perfect eighth and Adam Ottavino earned his sixth save with a hitless ninth.

Giants starter Anthony DeSclafani (4-8) faced the minimum through the first 2 1/3 innings before Alvarez homered into the home bullpen for his 13th homer of the season, tying the team rookie for catchers set by Travis d'Arnaud in 2014.

After Luis Guillorme struck out, Nimmo and Lindor homered. It was the third time this season the Mets have hit back-to-back homers and the second time on the current seven-game homestand. Nimmo followed Brett Baty with a homer on Thursday night against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Alonso led off the fourth by drawing a walk against Sean Manaea before scoring on Pham's one-out double.

DeSclafani allowed the three runs, walked none and struck out three in three innings.

