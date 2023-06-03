Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays clip Mets















June 3 - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ripped a go-ahead RBI double with two outs in the ninth to lift the visiting Toronto Blue Jays to a 2-1 victory over the New York Mets on Saturday night.

David Robertson (2-1) allowed George Springer's one-out single in the top of the ninth. Springer stole second and scored when Guerrero grounded a double past third base.

The Blue Jays have won the first two games of the three-game series.

Toronto right-hander Jose Berrios allowed one run, four hits and three walks in six innings. He struck out six.

Mets right-hander Tylor Megill gave up one run, five hits and five walks while striking out five in 5 1/3 innings.

Both starters worked out of first-inning jams. Toronto loaded the bases with one out and the Mets had two on with one out, but neither team could muster a run.

New York scored once in the second after an infield single by Starling Marte, who scored on Daniel Vogelbach's double to right center.

Brandon Belt opened the sixth inning for Toronto with a double to right. Matt Chapman followed with a walk, but Megill retired Whit Merrifield on a flyout before being replaced by Brooks Raley, who allowed a two-out, game-tying RBI single to Alejandro Kirk.

The Mets threatened in the bottom of the sixth after Jeff McNeil led off with a single and Brett Baty walked with one out. The runners advanced to second and third on a groundout before Vogelbach lined out to right.

Belt led off the top of the eighth with a double against Mets reliever Adam Ottavino. Cavan Biggio ran for Belt and took third on Chapman's groundout. Biggio was thrown out at home on Merrifield's grounder to shortstop with the infield playing in. Robertson replaced Ottavino and allowed Daulton Varsho's single before striking out Kirk.

Toronto's Nate Pearson (2-0) pitched around an error and a stolen base in the bottom of the eighth.

During Guerrero's ninth-inning at-bat, Blue Jays manager John Schneider was ejected for arguing a called strike.

Erik Swanson allowed Mark Canha's single with one out in the bottom of the ninth before getting Francisco Alvarez to fly out and fanning Brandon Nimmo to pick up his first save of the season.

