White Sox edge Orioles in 10 innings

April 15 - Yasmani Grandal drove in a run with a 10th-inning double and pinch runner Seby Zavala scored on Oscar Colas' game-winning single as the Chicago White Sox recorded a 7-6 victory over the visiting Baltimore Orioles on Saturday afternoon.

Jake Burger homered and drove in three runs for the White Sox, who snapped a three-game losing streak.

Grandal had three hits, and Andrew Vaughn, Andrew Benintendi, Elvis Andrus and Burger all had two hits for Chicago.

Adley Rutschman's fielder's choice grounder in the top of the 10th inning gave the Orioles a brief lead.

The Orioles scored two runs on bases-loaded walks in consecutive innings that put them in position for a strange victory before the White Sox came back.

Jorge Mateo homered and finished with three hits, Anthony Santander homered among his two hits and Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays each added two hits for Baltimore, but the Orioles were denied their first three-game winning streak of the season.

Baltimore scored in back-to-back innings on bases-loaded walks, including Ryan O'Hearn's pass that brought in the go-ahead run in the seventh. That came after Hays began the scoring threat with a two-out triple before the next two batters reached base.

White Sox starter Michael Kopech pitched to two batters in the sixth and they both ended up scoring. His official line ended up showing he allowed three runs on six hits in five-plus innings.

Kyle Gibson worked 5 1/3 innings as Baltimore's starter. He was charged with four runs on seven hits, two walks and a strikeout.

The Orioles got on the board first on Mateo's solo home run to lead off the third. It was his third homer of the season.

Burger's sacrifice fly pulled the White Sox even in the fourth. Chicago went ahead with one out in the fifth on Benintendi's double to right field.

The Orioles went back on top in the sixth, tying the game on Santander's first home run of the season to lead off what became a three-run outburst. Later in the inning, Mateo's single brought in the go-ahead run and Mullins drew a bases-loaded walk to put Baltimore up 4-2.

It took the White Sox just three batters in the bottom of the inning to pull even on Burger's two-run home run. It was his third long ball of the season.

Vaughn allowed the White Sox to catch up again with a two-out, RBI double in the seventh.

