White Sox edge Yankees 6-5 to begin doubleheader

[1/36] Jun 8, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks (31) with New York Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone (17) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports















June 8 - Eloy Jimenez hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the seventh inning off Michael King and the visiting Chicago White Sox extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-5 victory over the New York Yankees in the first game of a doubleheader Thursday afternoon.

Jake Burger hit a two-run homer before Luis Robert and Yoan Moncada hit solo home runs as the White Sox tied a season high with four homers.

Robert, who entered in an 8-for-40 slide, collected three hits and doubled to set up Jimenez's homer. After Robert reached to open the seventh, Jimenez blasted the next pitch off King (1-2) into the Yankees' bullpen in center field for his sixth homer.

The Yankees fell to 5-8 on the season without slugger Aaron Judge, who was placed on the injured list with a sprained right toe after crashing into the right field fence Saturday after Dodger Stadium.

Willie Calhoun drove in three runs out of the leadoff spot by hitting an RBI single and a tying homer. Billy McKinney was added to the roster to replace Judge and tripled in his first at-bat before scoring on a double by Kyle Higashioka.

Oswaldo Cabrera hit an RBI single in the fifth that gave the Yankees the lead until Jimenez went deep.

New York's Luis Severino allowed four runs on six hits in five innings in his fourth start of the season after returning from a lat strain. He tied a career worst by allowing three homers for the fifth time and the second straight start.

Lance Lynn allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings. Gregory Santos (2-0) pitched a 1-2-3 sixth ahead of Jimenez's homer.

Joe Kelly pitched a hitless seventh and Reynaldo Lopez did the same in the eighth before Kendall Graveman retired Anthony Rizzo on a double play for his sixth save.

In the second, Burger hit an 0-1 fastball into the Chicago bullpen in left for his 13th homer.

The Yankees tied it in the bottom half. After tripling, McKinney scored on Higashioka's double and Calhoun followed with a tying single.

Robert snapped the tie with a drive onto the netting above Monument Park in the third, and two batters later Moncada reached the right field seats for a 4-2 lead.

Calhoun forged a 4-all tie with a drive into the right field seats in the fourth and Cabrera slapped a two-strike single to left for a 5-4 lead in the fifth.

--Field Level Media











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.