White Sox score early, hold off Athletics

[1/48] Jul 2, 2023; Oakland, California, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Bryan Shaw (41) pitches during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

July 2 - Zach Remillard capped a five-run third inning with a two-run infield hit, Jake Burger chipped in with a home run and the Chicago White Sox avoided a sweep at the hands of the American League's losingest team with an 8-7 victory Sunday afternoon over the host Oakland Athletics.

Eloy Jimenez also had two RBIs for the White Sox, who salvaged a 3-4 California trip after losing their first two games in Anaheim against the Angels.

The game was scoreless until Tim Anderson's sacrifice fly, Jimenez's first RBI hit and a bases-loaded hit batsman delivered the visitors a 3-0 lead against A's starter Paul Blackburn in the third.

Remillard then followed with his infield hit that scored Burger and a hustling Andrew Vaughn to make it a five-run inning.

Jimenez's second run-scoring hit -- another single -- came as part of a two-run sixth after the A's had clawed back within 5-3. Andrew Benintendi added a sacrifice fly in the inning.

Burger's homer, a bomb to center field in the seventh inning, was his 18th of the season and capped the visitors' scoring.

Seeking their first home-series sweep of the season, the A's made things interesting when outfielder Brent Rooker -- a surprise selection to the American League All-Star team earlier in the day -- belted a two-run, pinch-hit homer in the eighth to get Oakland within 8-5. The homer was Rooker's 14th.

Chicago's Gregory Santos retired two of the first three batters he faced in the ninth, but JJ Bleday then doubled in a run and scored on a Seth Brown single, making it 8-7 and putting the potential tying run on base.

But Santos got Jace Peterson to line out to right to close down his first save.

Aaron Bummer (3-1), Chicago's second pitcher, was credited with the win after starter Touki Toussaint lasted just 3 2/3 innings, during which he allowed two runs and three hits. He walked four and struck out five.

Blackburn (1-1) went five innings, charged with five runs on six hits. He walked four and struck out five.

Burger scored twice for the White Sox while also joining Remillard, Jimenez and Anderson with two hits apiece. Chicago out-hit the hosts 12-10.

Tony Kemp collected two hits and scored twice for the A's, while Bleday and Brown joined Rooker with two RBIs apiece. Bleday and Tyler Wade also had two hits each for Oakland, which concluded a 3-3 homestand.

--Field Level Media















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.