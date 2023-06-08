White Sox, Yankees set for DH after postponement















June 8 - On Tuesday, the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees played a one-run game through hazy skies due to the remnants of wildfires from Canada.

By Wednesday, New York manager Aaron Boone ventured onto the field and was taken aback at the worsening condition of the hazy skies above Yankee Stadium.

Shortly after Boone glanced at the skies, Wednesday's game was postponed, and the teams will try to complete a doubleheader on Thursday when sky conditions may be similar.

"It was business for me as usual coming in," Boone said. "I got in around 12, 12:30 and didn't really think too much of it and I actually walked outside about 2 o'clock and I was like everyone else and I was like 'Whoa.' I think if my reaction was similar to Major League Baseball and the world reaction, circumstances change and it became apparent."

The Yankees will play after placing Aaron Judge on the injured list Wednesday with a right great toe sprain as a result of the slugger crashing into the wall Saturday night in Dodger Stadium to make a running catch on J.D. Martinez.

Chicago heads into the doubleheader on a season-high four-game winning streak and with five wins in seven games since closer Liam Hendriks returned from cancer on May 29. The White Sox also are 20-14 in their past 34 contests dating to April 30 after Lucas Giolito pitched six hitless innings, Seby Zavala homered twice, and Hendriks got his first save in Tuesday's 3-2 win.

"We've been through everything -- snow, rain, hail," Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said. "I don't think I've been through something like this. Today at one point, it was pretty bad out there. We walked out of the dugout and it was kind of orange. They did the right thing. They got all the information."

Luis Severino (0-1, 5.28 ERA), who is coming off his worst start since returning from a lat injury, gets the ball in the opener for New York. Severino was tagged for seven runs on nine hits in four innings of Friday's 8-4 loss in Los Angeles.

Severino is 2-2 with a 3.35 ERA in six career appearances against the White Sox.

Lance Lynn (4-6, 6.55) who was originally supposed to pitch Wednesday, starts the opener for Chicago.

He is 3-1 with a 4.70 ERA over his past four starts, though his three-game winning streak ended last Wednesday when he tied a season high by allowing eight runs with eight hits in four innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

Lynn is 2-2 with a 4.20 ERA in five career starts against the Yankees. He was 3-2 with a 4.14 ERA in 11 appearances (nine starts) with New York over the final two months of the season in 2018.

In the nightcap, Randy Vasquez (0-1, 3.86) goes for the Yankees in place of Nestor Cortes. Cortes will be placed on the injured list with a shoulder strain the Yankees believe will keep him out at least 15 days.

Vasquez allowed two runs on four hits in 4 2/3 innings in his major league debut May 26 against the San Diego Padres.

Vasquez is 1-6 with a 5.13 ERA in 10 starts for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes Barre and has not pitched since his first outing with the Yankees.

Mike Clevinger (3-3, 4.13) starts the nightcap for Chicago. Clevinger last pitched on Friday against Detroit when he allowed three hits in five scoreless innings.

Clevinger is 1-1 with a 4.19 ERA in four career appearances (three starts) against the Yankees.

--Field Level Media











