William Contreras HR helps Brewers roar past Pirates

July 2 - William Contreras hit a home run Sunday to help the visiting Milwaukee Brewers defeat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-3 in the deciding game of a three-game series.

Andruw Monasterio added an RBI double for the Brewers, who went 7-3 on a 10-game road trip. They are 5-1 against the Pirates after sweeping them in a home series June 16-18.

Milwaukee starter Colin Rea (5-4) pitched a season-high 6 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and five hits, with three strikeouts and one walk.

Devin Williams pitched the ninth for Milwaukee and earned his 17th save.

Nick Gonzales hit a two-run homer and Josh Palacios had an RBI double for the Pirates, who have lost consecutive games after a four-game winning streak.

Pittsburgh starter Rich Hill (7-8) gave up three runs and three hits in five innings, with two walks and eight strikeouts, one shy of his season best.

The teams had combined for 34 runs while splitting the first two games of the series.

In the second inning, Palacios led off with a double and Gonzales followed with his second career homer on a blast to center for a 2-0 Pirates lead.

Milwaukee came right back to take the lead in the third. Raimel Tapia was hit by a pitch with one out, Monasterio walked and Contreras smacked his ninth homer, an estimated 435 feet to left-center, to put the Brewers up 3-2.

In the eighth, the Brewers' Blake Perkins walked with two outs and went to third on Brian Anderson's single to center off Gonzales's glove at second.

Ryan Borucki relieved Carmen Mlodzinski and Brice Turang hit a chopper that Borucki fielded, but his throwing error allowed Perkins and Anderson to score and push the Brewers' lead to 5-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, Pittsburgh's Carlos Santana singled to right with two outs and scored on Palacios' double to center to cut the deficit to 5-3.

Milwaukee's Joey Wiemer led off the ninth with a single to left, went to second on Tapia's sacrifice bunt and scored on Monasterio's double to left to make it 6-3.

