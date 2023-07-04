Xander Bogaerts homers as Padres overpower Angels

[1/49] Jul 3, 2023; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell (4) throws a pitch against the Los Angeles Angels during the first inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

July 4 - Xander Bogaerts got San Diego off to a fast start with a three-run homer in the first and Blake Snell worked out of several jams while pitching five scoreless innings as the Padres defeated the visiting Los Angeles Angels 10-3 on Monday.

Angels All-Star center fielder Mike Trout left the game in the eighth after injuring his left wrist on a swing. He was awaiting X-ray results postgame.

Los Angeles left 14 runners on base, including eight in scoring position, and grounded into three double plays while out-hitting the Padres 14-12.

Snell (5-7), who was named the National League Pitcher of the Month for June earlier Monday, gave up seven hits and four walks while striking out seven.

Taylor Ward opened the game with a double for the Angels and never advanced, and Snell twice gave up back-to-back singles to open innings. Third baseman Manny Machado twice turned grounders into double plays.

Bogaerts, Jake Cronenworth and Fernando Tatis Jr. all drove in three runs for the Padres.

Ha-Seong Kim singled to open the game for the Padres but was forced at second on a Juan Soto grounder. Machado singled with two outs and Bogaerts followed with his ninth homer, a 387-foot drive to left off an 0-2 fastball from Angels starter Jaime Barria.

The Padres widened their lead to 4-0 in the fourth off Barria on a double by Bogaerts and a Cronenworth RBI single. Barria (2-4) gave up four runs on five hits in five innings. He fanned five without issuing a walk.

The Angels loaded the bases with one out in the fifth but failed to score. They finally scored twice in the sixth to halve the Padres' lead -- the key hits being a RBI double by Ward followed by a run-scoring single by Trout before Padres reliever Tom Cosgrove struck out Shohei Ohtani with runners at the corners.

Anthony Rendon then walked to load the bases, but Hunter Renfroe flied out to end the inning.

The Padres scored twice in the bottom of the sixth on a RBI single by Machado and a sacrifice fly by Cronenworth.

Luis Rengifo hit a solo homer in the seventh to pull Los Angeles within 6-3. In the bottom of the inning, Tatis followed a pair of walks with a two-run triple, then scored on Cronenworth's single.

