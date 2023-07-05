Yankees' Cordero suspended for violating domestic abuse policy
July 5 (Reuters) - New York Yankees relief pitcher Jimmy Cordero has accepted a suspension for the rest of the 2023 season for violating the domestic abuse policy, Major League Baseball (MLB) said on Wednesday.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement that the suspension was made following an investigation and that Cordero will participate in a confidential and comprehensive evaluation and treatment program supervised by the Joint Policy Board.
In a separate statement the Yankees said they are "fully supportive" on MLB's investigative process and the disciplinary action applied to Cordero.
The Yankees did not immediately reply when asked to provide a comment from Cordero.
The 31-year-old Cordero was 3-2 with a 3.86 ERA in 31 appearances for the Yankees in 2023.
Cordero, who signed a Minor League deal with the Yankees in 2022 when he was recovering from Tommy John surgery, has also played for the Washington Nationals, Toronto Blue Jays and Chicago White Sox in his MLB career.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- BaseballRookies look to take center stage again for Mets, D-backs
Francisco Alvarez set a franchise record for a rookie catcher with 14 home runs when the New York Mets increased their winning streak to three games with Tuesday's 8-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Phoenix.
- BaseballYoung pitchers face off again for Pirates, Dodgers
For the second consecutive game Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Los Angeles Dodgers will turn to starting pitchers who are trying to find their way in the major leagues.
- BaseballGiants turn to steady Alex Cobb vs. Mariners
The host San Francisco Giants will call on their most consistent starter from June when they attempt to slow down the streaking Seattle Mariners in the finale of a three-game series on Wednesday.
- BaseballBrewers aim to rebound from disappointing loss to Cubs
The Milwaukee Brewers, whose late rally wasn't enough on Tuesday, will host the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday in the third game of a four-game, National League Central series.