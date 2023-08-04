Yankees edge Astros in opener of ALCS rematch

August 4 - Anthony Volpe hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the sixth inning as the host New York Yankees beat the Houston Astros 4-3 on Thursday in the first meeting between the teams since last year's American League Championship Series.

Volpe put New York on top after Kyle Tucker hit a tying solo homer off Yankees left-handed reliever Wandy Peralta in the top of the sixth. It was the first homer Peralta allowed to a left-handed hitter this season.

With two outs in the bottom of the sixth against Kendall Graveman (3-5), Harrison Bader drew a walk after falling behind 0-2 in the count. Bader stole second, then scored when Volpe lined a 2-0 pitch to right field.

In the first inning, Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer and Billy McKinney hit a solo homer as the Yankees raced out to a 3-0 lead against Houston starter Cristian Javier.

In the second, the Astros got an RBI groundout from Jake Meyers and a run-scoring single from Martin Maldonado.

Tucker late socked his 19th homer of the season, his eighth since July 1.

New York starter Clarke Schmidt allowed two runs on four hits in five innings. The right-hander struck out four, walked one and allowed three runs or fewer for the 13th straight start.

Javier, who combined with Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly on a no-hitter at Yankee Stadium on June 25, 2022, allowed three runs on four hits in 4 2/3 innings. Javier struck out four, walked three and is winless in his past nine starts.

One out after Tucker's homer, Peralta allowed a single to Yordan Alvarez before Michael King (3-4) got the final two outs of the sixth. King worked around his own fielding miscue to escape the seventh.

After Maldonado's one-out single, Jose Altuve hit a soft grounder to King, who tried to get the force at second. King threw to Volpe, but the shortstop was not covering second, putting runners at first and second. King then got Jeremy Pena to bounce into an inning-ending double play.

New York's Tommy Kahnle tossed a 1-2-3 eighth and Clay Holmes retired Altuve with two on in the ninth to secure his 15th save.

In the bottom of the first, two batters after Aaron Judge walked, Stanton blasted a full-count fastball to left field for his 16th homer. McKinney followed by hitting a 2-1 fastball into the second deck in right field for his sixth long ball of the season.

New York took the opener of a four-game series for its second victory in a row. Houston had a three-game winning streak end.

