Yankees face Rockies, hope for post-break change of fortune

July 15 - Starting the second half of the season was supposed to be a reset for the New York Yankees, but the first game out of the All-Star break was a continuation of a disappointing first half.

New York dropped the first contest of a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night and will try to rebound Saturday night in Denver.

The Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (4-6, 4.40 ERA) to the mound against Colorado's Connor Seabold (1-6, 6.65) in a battle of right-handers. New York has lost two straight and five of its past six, three of those to teams with losing records.

Schmidt has never faced the Rockies in his short career and Seabold has one start against New York. That came last year when he was with Boston, and he was roughed up for seven runs in 2 2/3 innings to take the loss against the Yankees.

Going to Denver was supposed to be a boost to New York's offensive power, but it was the Rockies who flexed their muscle with three homers in Friday night's 7-2 win. Entering Friday night, Colorado was 26th in the majors in homers (84), while the Yankees are fifth (130) but the Rockies hit three homers compared to one for New York.

Rockies manager Bud Black has lamented his team's lack of power but was pleased with Friday's display, especially from Kris Bryant and Nolan Jones.

"KB is capable of doing that," Black said of Bryant's ability to hit for power. "Jones hadn't hit one in a while, so that was good for his confidence. I think the long play for Nolan, I think it's going to work out. We've seen enough in watching him play and his ability. We're excited for his future."

The other Colorado player to go deep was Randal Grichuk, who left the game with a tight groin. Black said he took him out for precautionary reasons but that Grichuk should be fine after "a day or two."

New York has been mired in season-long mediocrity, in part due to injuries, but there were two encouraging signs Friday. First, reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge took batting practice before the game, and while he is not expected back from his toe injury anytime soon, getting in the cage is a plus.

Second, Gleyber Torres continues to swing a hot bat. He finished the first half hitting .333 in the last six games, and getting multiple hits in three of those, and he started the second half with three hits Friday night.

The Yankees are looking forward to getting healthy in the final 70 games. They are two games out of the final AL wild card entering play Saturday.

"We're going to continue to get real significant pieces back ... and with all the adversity we've faced, we're right there," manager Aaron Boone said recently. "A lot of teams aren't in that position. We are. Even though it's been a grind and a struggle at times, we also know we're really good and have a chance to have a special team ... and that's what we're focusing on."

