Yankees pull away late to knock off slumping Orioles

[1/43] Jul 4, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson (48) pitches against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

July 4 - Giancarlo Stanton hit a tiebreaking RBI single with two outs in the fifth inning and the host New York Yankees pulled away late for an 8-4 victory over the slumping Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday afternoon.

Gleyber Torres hit a two-run homer off Kyle Gibson (8-6) two batters in and scored on Stanton's hit. Isiah Kiner-Falefa hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth as the Yankees improved to 5-3 in the season series with Baltimore and won for the ninth time in 14 games.

Jose Trevino started a three-run seventh with a solo homer off Nick Vespi. Harrison Bader contributed a two-run double off Bryan Baker after hitting the go-ahead three-run homer in the eighth on Monday.

New York scored its final run on a groundout by Anthony Rizzo after Bruce Zimmermann committed a fielding error in the eighth.

Booed before and during each at-bat, former Yankee Aaron Hicks hit a solo homer and Adam Frazier hit a tying two-run homer in the fifth off Clarke Schmidt (4-6), who had retired 13 of the first 14 hitters, but ultimately the Orioles lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Schmidt allowed three on five hits in five-plus innings to win consecutive starts for the first time in his career. He struck out seven and walked none.

Schmidt exited after Adley Rutschman opened the sixth with a single. Ron Marinaccio loaded the bases by walking Hicks but escaped by retiring rookie Jordan Westburg on a pop up to second base.

Wandy Peralta got three groundouts in a scoreless seventh and Tommy Kahnle struck out Hicks to end a scoreless eighth. Albert Abreu allowed a run-scoring groundout to James McCann before finishing up.

Gibson, who allowed two hits in seven scoreless innings May 25 in New York, allowed four runs on three hits in six innings. Gibson struck out four, walked four and took his third straight loss.

New York went ahead when Rizzo walked and Torres blasted a 1-1 pitch to the left field bleachers for his 13th homer. Kiner-Falefa's fly to right made it 3-0 before the Orioles tied it.

Hicks hit his fifth homer since joining Baltimore by sending a 1-2 offering into the right field seats. Frazier hit his 10th homer two batters later to tie it.

After Gibson issued a two-out walk to Torres, Stanton hit a ground ball that went by Frazier at shortstop. Torres scored from first when the Orioles cut the throw off from center fielder Cedric Mullins.

--Field Level Media















