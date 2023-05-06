Yankees score 3 runs in 8th inning to end Rays’ win streak

[1/32] May 6, 2023; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) and first baseman Yandy Diaz (2) celebrate as they score against the New York Yankees during the first inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports















May 6 - Harrison Bader delivered a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning as the New York Yankees rallied to hand the Tampa Bays a rare home loss, 3-2 on Saturday in St. Petersburg, Fla.

New York's three-run rally in the eighth inning started with DJ LeMahieu's one-out RBI double against Kevin Kelly (3-1). After Willie Calhoun popped out with two runners on, Bader put the Yankees ahead with a two-run single to right field.

Four New York relievers pitched four scoreless innings behind starter Domingo German.

Ron Marinaccio (1-1) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win, and Ian Hamilton worked the ninth for his first career save.

Tampa Bay had its four-game winning streak snapped and lost for just the third time in 21 home games. The Rays went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

Tampa Bay claimed an early 2-0 lead in the first inning. After allowing back-to-back singles to Yandy Diaz and Wander Franco to begin the frame, German retired the next two batters before Manuel Margot doubled in two runs.

German settled in and was lifted after giving up two runs on four hits over five innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Drew Rasmussen allowed two hits with two walks and six strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings for Tampa Bay, which had won its first 22 games this season when scoring first.

Hader, who hit a three-run homer in the Yankees' 5-4 loss in Friday's series opener, entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning and singled after Calhoun drew a leadoff walk. The runners advanced on Isiah Kiner-Falefa's groundout before Jalen Beeks struck out Aaron Hicks and Kyle Higashioka to escape the jam.

Clay Holmes pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Yankees before Hamilton was called on for the ninth. After Luke Raley doubled with two outs, pinch-hitter Isaac Paredes flied out to right field to end the game.

Tampa Bay designated hitter Randy Arozarena went 1-for-4, extending his on-base streak to 17 games.

