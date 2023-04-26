Zac Gallen continues dealing as D-backs knock off Royals

[1/39] Apr 26, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) throws in the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports















Zac Gallen recorded a season-high 12 strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings to fuel the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday in Phoenix.

Gallen (4-1), who struck out the side in the fourth and fifth innings, scattered four hits en route to extending his scoreless innings streak to 28.

The 27-year-old owns the franchise-record streak of 44 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings, set last season during a stretch that spanned six straight starts and the first three innings of a game versus the Colorado Rockies on Sept. 11.

Arizona's Emmanuel Rivera had an RBI single among his two hits and scored a run. Evan Longoria also had an RBI single for the Diamondbacks, who won two of the three games in the series after losing four of their previous five contests.

Kansas City's MJ Melendez had a single in his return from a two-game absence due to a lower back injury. The Royals mustered just four other singles en route to losing for the 10th time in their last 12 games.

Rivera singled to lead off the fourth inning and advanced to third on a single by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and a double-play ball. Rivera came home on Longoria's single to left field off Ryan Yarbrough (0-3).

The run was the lone one allowed by Yarbrough. He took the loss in his first start of the season despite scattering four hits over four innings.

The Diamondbacks doubled the advantage in the fifth inning.

Alek Thomas worked a four-pitch walk off Amir Garrett to begin the frame. Thomas advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Jose Herrera and scored on a single to left field by Rivera.

Gallen retired 12 straight batters before Edward Olivares singled to lead off the seventh inning. A fielder's choice spelled the end of the day for Gallen, however Scott McGough retired both batters he faced to end the inning.

Miguel Castro bridged the gap to Andrew Chafin, who worked around a leadoff walk to Melendez and an error by shortstop Nick Ahmed in the ninth inning. Chafin got Matt Duffy and Franmil Reyes to fly out and struck out Freddy Fermin to secure his fourth save of the season.

