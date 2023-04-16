Zac Gallen, Corbin Carroll lead Diamondbacks past Marlins

[1/18] Apr 16, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen (23) pitches against the Miami Marlins in the first inning at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports















April 16 - Zac Gallen pitched 6 2/3 scoreless innings, and Corbin Carroll drilled a two-run homer off reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara as the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the host Miami Marlins 5-0 on Sunday afternoon.

Miami had its four-game win streak snapped. It was Miami's best stretch since winning six straight last year (June 28-July 5).

Gallen (2-1) allowed just two hits, striking out seven and walking none. In his past two starts, Gallen has pitched 13 2/3 innings, allowing five hits, one walk and no runs. He also has 18 strikeouts in that span.

Carroll, a 22-year-old center fielder, was regarded as one of baseball's top prospects before making his major league debut this past August. He went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs on Sunday, including his 414-foot homer to center field.

Alcantara (1-2) allowed seven hits and five runs (four earned) in six innings. He struck out nine and walked none, but he was hurt by a couple of drops -- including his own mishandle while covering first base.

Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, who entered the game leading the majors with a .511 batting average, went 0-for-4. The 2022 American League batting champ while playing for the Minnesota Twins is now hitting .471.

Miami right fielder Avisail Garcia left the game in the seventh inning after getting hit by a pitch on his hand that he swung and missed at. X-rays were negative and the club said Garcia has a right wrist contusion.

Arizona opened the scoring in the second. Carroll doubled on a liner that was originally ruled an error off the glove of left fielder Bryan De La Cruz. Carroll advanced on Jake McCarthy's deep fly to left center and scored on Alek Thomas' single up the middle.

Miami didn't get its first baserunner until De La Cruz's one-out single in the fifth. Gallen hit the next batter, Garcia, before getting out of the jam.

Arizona increased its lead to 5-0 with four runs in the sixth. Leadoff batter Josh Rojas should've been out on a grounder to first baseman Garrett Cooper. But Cooper's solid flip was dropped by Alcantara for an error on the pitcher. Geraldo Perdomo then bunted Rojas to third.

From there, Arizona's next three batters got hits -- Pavin Smith's RBI single, Christian Walker's RBI double and Carroll's two-run blast. Carroll ambushed a first-pitch fastball (98 mph) from Alcantara for his fourth blast of the season to cap the rally.

