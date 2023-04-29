Spain start World Cup defence against Brazil and Iran, U.S. draw Greece
April 29 (Reuters) - Defending champions Spain will face Brazil in the group stage of the 2023 FIBA World Cup while five-times winners United States will take on Greece, after the draw was held in Manila on Saturday.
The tournament, which runs from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 and features 32 teams, will be co-hosted by the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan.
Spain, who are the top-ranked side in the world and seeking a third title, will also face Iran and Ivory Coast in Group G.
The United States, ranked second in the world, were also drawn to face Jordan and New Zealand.
As well as winning the tournament five times the U.S. are 12-times podium finishers -- both World Cup records -- but were eliminated in the quarter-finals in 2019 when they were chasing a third straight title.
Argentina, were finalists in 2019 and ranked fourth in the world, failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 41 years.
FIBA WORLD CUP DRAW
GROUP A (MANILA)
Angola
Dominican Republic
Philippines
Italy
GROUP B (MANILA)
South Sudan
Serbia
China
Puerto Rico
GROUP C (MANILA)
United States
Jordan
Greece
New Zealand
GROUP D (MANILA)
Egypt
Mexico
Montenegro
Lithuania
GROUP E (OKINAWA)
Germany
Finland
Australia
Japan
GROUP F (OKINAWA)
Slovenia
Cape Verde
Georgia
Venezuela
GROUP G (JAKARTA)
Iran
Spain
Ivory Coast
Brazil
GROUP H (JAKARTA)
Canada
Latvia
Lebanon
France
