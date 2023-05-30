Miami gets coveted fourth series win over Boston to reach Finals















May 29 (Reuters) - The Miami Heat earned a resounding 103-84 away win over the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Monday to reach the Finals and avoid becoming the first team to squander a 3-0 playoff series lead.

After a dramatic defeat in the final three seconds at home on Saturday, the Miami Heat, led by Jimmy Butler bounced back and were the more effective team at TD Garden to face the Denver Nuggets on Thursday on Game 1 of the Finals.

Reporting by Janina Nuno Rios in Mexico City; Editing by Peter Rutherford











