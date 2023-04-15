Recovering Jaylen Brown helps Celtics pound Hawks in Game 1

[1/40] Apr 15, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; A close up view of the shoes worn by Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) before game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports















Two days after having five stitches removed from a finger on his shooting hand, Jaylen Brown recorded game highs of 29 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Boston Celtics to a 112-99 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series Saturday.

Brown, an Atlanta native, missed Boston's final two regular-season games after cutting himself while picking up a piece of glass in his home.

Jayson Tatum added 25 points and 11 rebounds for the second-seeded Celtics, who received a 24-point performance from Derrick White.

The seventh-seeded Hawks were 5 of 29 from 3-point range, and were outrebounded 58-45.

Dejounte Murray led the Hawks with 24 points and eight rebounds. Trae Young, Atlanta's leading scorer during the regular season, finished with 16 points.

The Hawks trimmed a 30-point halftime deficit to 12, 96-84, with 9:33 to play, but the Celtics responded with a 6-0 run to push their lead to 18. Atlanta, which trailed 94-75 after three quarters, missed 11 of its next 12 shots after slicing Boston's lead to 12 points.

Atlanta used an 8-0 run to pull within 12 points with 3:16 to go, but never got any closer.

Game 2 will be played in Boston on Tuesday before the best-of-seven series shifts to Atlanta on Friday.

Boston led 29-19 after one quarter and extended its lead in the second. A Tatum 3-pointer capped a 20-3 run that put the Celtics up 52-27 with 6:10 remaining in the quarter, and Boston had its largest lead of the half after Tatum made a 3-pointer that gave the Celtics a 74-44 advantage with 2.2 seconds left in the second.

Boston shot 60 percent from the field in the first half, when it made nine of its 16 3-point attempts. Atlanta shot 33.3 percent from the floor and was 1 of 16 from behind the arc.

