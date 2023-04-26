Trae Young's clutch trey extends Hawks' series with Celtics

[1/40] Apr 25, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) Nike shoes are seen before game five of the 2023 NBA playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports















April 26 - EditorsNote: 9th graf: updated to a 12-0 run

Trae Young's 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds left capped a 38-point performance as the Atlanta Hawks stayed alive by rallying to beat the host Boston Celtics 119-117 on Tuesday in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Young scored the final 14 points for Atlanta, which was playing without the league-suspended Dejounte Murray after he made contact with an official at the end of the previous game.

Boston now has a 3-2 lead in the series. Game 6 will be played Thursday in Atlanta.

Young added 13 assists and a pair of steals. John Collins contributed 22 points and Bogdan Bogdanovic had 18 to support Young.

Boston's Jaylen Brown (35 points) posted his second straight 30-plus-point game.

Jayson Tatum had 19 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and Derrick White added 18 points for the Celtics.

A 30-17 run over the last nine minutes of the first half and a rapid 7-0 run early in the fourth quarter seemingly put the Celtics in control, up 102-89 with nine minutes left. However, Boston was unable to close out the game, even after a Brown trey made it 109-96 with 6:10 left.

The game featured 12 lead changes, including five in the final quarter alone, and 11 ties.

Young hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 12-0 Hawks run, tying the game at 111-111 with 2:42 left.

A Robert Williams III putback following an Al Horford 3-point miss swung the score back the Celtics' way, but Young followed hitting a technical-foul free throw and two regular free throws to give the Hawks their first lead since 41-40.

Williams slammed in a dunk after a jump ball to put the Celtics back up with 115-114 with 25.1 seconds left.

Young and White traded pairs of free throws to make the score 117-116 Boston with 7.3 seconds left before Young's game-winning shot.

Tatum missed an attempted winning 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Hawks led 30-27 after shooting 6-for-11 from 3-point range in the first.

Treys from Bogdanovic and Saddiq Bey helped Atlanta take a 39-34 lead early in the second.

Back-to-back Brown baskets tied the game at 41, and a 7-0 run fueled by Malcolm Brogdon and White made it 54-46 Boston with 4:57 left until halftime.

Young hit three of Atlanta's last four field goals in the first half to keep the Hawks within 66-58 entering the break.

--Field Level Media











