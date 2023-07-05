Britain, Ireland seal Paris 2024 rugby sevens spots at European Games
July 5 (Reuters) - Ireland's men's rugby sevens team and Britain's women's side were among several athletes and teams who sealed qualification for the Olympic Games in Paris next year after they won gold at the European Games in Krakow, Poland last week.
The European Games were held between June 21-July 2 and 91 quotas were up for grabs in sports like archery, boxing, breaking, diving, modern pentathlon and shooting.
Rugby sevens made its debut at the European Games, offering the gold medal winners a ticket to Paris. The sport made its debut at the Olympics in 2016 in Rio.
In the men's rugby sevens final, Ireland beat Britain 26-12 to win gold and earn qualification. Meanwhile, Britain thrashed Poland 33-0 in the women's final.
