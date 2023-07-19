British & Irish Lions to play Wallabies in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney

[1/2] Rugby Union - Second Test - South Africa v British and Irish Lions - Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town, South Africa - July 31, 2021 British and Irish Lions' Alun Wyn Jones and Rory Sutherland look dejected after the match REUTERS/Mike Hutchings/File Photo

MELBOURNE, July 19 (Reuters) - The 2025 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia will kick off in Perth and feature tests against the Wallabies in Brisbane, Melbourne and Sydney, organisers said on Wednesday.

The Lions start with a tour match against Western Force at Perth Stadium on June 28, with the series-opener against Australia at Brisbane's Lang Park on July 19.

They face the Wallabies at the 100,000-seat Melbourne Cricket Ground on July 26 before wrapping up the tour with the third and final test at Sydney's Stadium Australia a week later.

"Rugby Australia is looking forward to welcoming back the Lions for the first time in 12 years – as well as the tens of thousands of Lions fans from the northern hemisphere," CEO Phil Waugh said in a statement.

The Lions will play all of Australia's five Super Rugby teams, facing the Queensland Reds in Brisbane (July 2), the New South Wales Waratahs (July 5) in Sydney, the ACT Brumbies in Canberra (July 9) and the Melbourne Rebels (July 22) in the leadup to the second test.

They will also play against an invitational side of Australian and New Zealand players in Adelaide on July 12.

The Warren Gatland-coached Lions last toured Australia in 2013, winning 2-1 against Robbie Deans's Wallabies.

The Lions split a 1-1 series against the All Blacks on the 2017 New Zealand tour and lost 2-1 to world champions South Africa in 2021.

Ireland's Grand Slam-winning coach Andy Farrell is considered the frontrunner to succeed Gatland as Lions head coach for the Australia tour.

