Brook finally delivers on hefty price tag with first century of IPL season















April 14 (Reuters) - England's Harry Brook notched up the first century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season as the Sunrisers Hyderabad batter helped his team to a season-high total of 228 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

Brook, 24, is one of England's most exciting talents and an all-format player who came with a whopping $1.62 million price tag in the player auction.

But he had scored just 29 runs in three IPL innings prior to Friday's game against Kolkata Knight Riders where he finally found his groove and cut loose at the Eden Gardens, reaching an unbeaten 100 in just 55 balls.

The opening batter targeted the fast bowlers and he smashed three sixes and 12 boundaries en route to his century, switching roles from attacking in the powerplay to anchoring the innings when skipper Aiden Markram came in and smashed 50 off 26 balls.

Such was Brook's contribution that even the home crowd were on their feet to give him a standing ovation when he got to his hundred with a single to long on.

"I've had a bit of trouble with spin, but I wanted to use the powerplay to my advantage. So (in the) middle overs I wanted to rotate strike and let the other boys do the hitting. It is a belter of a pitch," Brook said.

"My girlfriend is here but the rest of my family have just left. I'm sure they'll all be very happy for me."

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis











