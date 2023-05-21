Cavendish calls press conference amid retirement speculation















May 21 (Reuters) - Britain's Mark Cavendish, who is competing in the Giro d'Italia, has called a press conference for Monday "to talk about the rest of the season," his Astana-Qazaqstan team said on Sunday, fuelling speculation about his retirement.

Cavendish celebrated his 38th birthday on Sunday at the Italian race, and according to a report from Gazetta dello Sport the sprinter will announce his retirement from cycling at the end of the season.

The Olympic silver medallist, who joined the Astana squad earlier this year, has said he will seek one more stage win on the Tour de France to surpass Eddy Merckx after equalling the all-time record of 34 victories in 2021.

