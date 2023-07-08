Chinese city Harbin to host Asian Winter Games in 2025

July 8 (Reuters) - The city of Harbin in China will host the ninth edition of the Asian Winter Games in 2025, the Olympic Council of Asia announced on Saturday.

The northern city, having been unanimously approved by the General Assembly, will host the games for the second time, following its previous hosting in 1996.

It will be the third time that China has hosted the Games which were held in Changchun in 2007.

Trojena in Saudi Arabia will host the Asian Winter Games in 2029.

