Australia beat England by two wickets in Ashes classic

[1/3] Cricket - Ashes - First Test - England v Australia - Edgbaston Cricket Ground, Birmingham, Britain - June 20, 2023 Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates after Australia win the first test by 2 wickets as England's Jonny Bairstow looks on Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

BIRMINGHAM, June 20 (Reuters) - Australia beat England by two wickets in a thrilling climax to the opening test of the five-match Ashes series on Tuesday.

The visitors, set a 281 victory target, began a rain-delayed fifth day on 107 for three but their chances looked remote when they slumped to 227-8.

But captain Pat Cummins struck 44 not out in a superb partnership with Nathan Lyon to see Australia over the line in a climax of suffocating tension.

