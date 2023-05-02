Australia paceman Hazlewood makes successful return in IPL
MELBOURNE, May 2 (Reuters) - Paceman Josh Hazlewood handed Australia an Ashes boost as he made a successful return from an Achilles injury to help Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs in the Indian Premier League.
Hazlewood took 2-15 in his three overs as RCB successfully defended a modest total of 126 for nine on Monday.
"It has been a long layoff," Hazlewood said of his four-months on the sidelines since injuring his Achilles during the Sydney test in January.
"I was excited more than nervous. It is great to be back out here, in front of some good fans, and have a good hit out."
Hazlewood has been working with Cricket Australia medical staff to get fit in time for the tour of England, which starts with the World Test Championship final against India in June followed by the Ashes.
Hazlewood took 20 wickets at an average of 21.85 in four tests during the 2019 Ashes in England, which ended in a 2-2 draw and saw Australia retain the urn.
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next
- CricketMumbai hope power-hitting David can fill Pollard's shoes
Mumbai Indians hope Tim David's spectacular power-hitting display against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday shows the Australian can fill the void left by Kieron Pollard's retirement last year.
- CricketMulti-league T20 deals spook boards in changing landscape
The prospect of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises becoming primary employers of foreign cricketers over their national boards is moving closer with multi-tournament contracts already being offered to some players.
- CricketFakhar ton again fires Pakistan to win over New Zealand in ODI series
Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman scored a magnificent unbeaten 180, his third century in his last three one-day internationals, to fire the hosts to a seven-wicket victory over New Zealand and a 2-0 lead in the series on Saturday.