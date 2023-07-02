Australia stifle Stokes heroics at Lord's to take 2-0 Ashes lead

[1/2] Cricket - Ashes - Second Test - England v Australia - Lords, London, Britain - July 2, 2023 England's Ben Stokes walks after losing his wicket, caught by Australia's Alex Carey off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Australia won an action-packed second Ashes test at Lord's on Sunday by 43 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the five-test series, despite a superb rearguard innings of 155 from England captain Ben Stokes.

Stokes appeared fired up after the controversial stumping of team mate Jonny Bairstow and began to smash sixes and fours around the ground. But he eventually skied a catch to wicket keeper Alex Carey, and Australia's fast bowlers wrapped up England's last three wickets to seal the victory.

Reporting by Hugh Lawson; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne















