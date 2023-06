LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Australia beat India by 209 runs to win the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval on Sunday.

Chasing 444 for victory, India were bowled out for 234 on the fifth day of the match.

It was India's second successive defeat in the WTC final.

Reporting by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Alex Richardson











