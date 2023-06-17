Bangladesh thrash Afghanistan in record 546-run test victory















June 17 (Reuters) - Bangladesh crushed Afghanistan by 546 runs in their one-off test on the fourth day in Mirpur on Saturday for the biggest test win by runs in the 21st century after fast bowler Taskin Ahmed claimed career-best figures of 4-37.

The visitors, playing their first test since 2021, were set a daunting target of 662 and were dismissed for 115 after last batter Zahir Khan retired hurt after being hit by a Taskin bouncer.

Bangladesh, whose previous biggest win was by 226 runs against Zimbabwe, earned the biggest test win by runs since Australia's 562-run victory over England in 1934. England hold the all-time record with a 675-run win over Australia in 1928.

Taskin spearheaded the pace attack that combined to take 14 wickets in the match, with Shoriful Islam chipping in with 3-28 as Afghanistan, who resumed at 45-2 on Saturday, stumbled early when Nasir Jamal (6) edged Ebadot Hossain in the third over.

Shoriful had Afsar Zaxai (6) caught at gully and dismissed Bahir Shah (7) before Rahmat Shah, who top-scored with a dogged 73-ball 30, was caught behind the stumps off Taskin.

Karim Janat hit two sixes before Taskin bowled him for 18 while Mehidy Hasan removed Amir Hamza (5) to leave Afghanistan at 106-8.

Taskin had Yamin Ahmadzai caught at mid-off to get his fourth in the next over before Zahir was hit on the elbow while trying to duck a short ball and had to retire hurt.

Bangladesh made 382 in the first innings, with Najmul Hossain Shanto scoring 146, and bowled out Afghanistan for 146 in reply.

Najmul notched 124 in the second while Mominul Haque ended a two-year century drought with an unbeaten 121 as Bangladesh declared at 425-4 in Friday's final session.

Reporting by Hritika Sharma in Hyderabad; Editing by William Mallard











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.