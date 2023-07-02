England's Moeen retained in squad for third Ashes Test

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - England all-rounder Moeen Ali is in line to return to action having kept his place in the squad announced by the ECB for the third Ashes test starting at Headingley on Thursday.

Moeen did not play in the second test after suffering a finger blister and was replaced by Josh Tongue.

Rehan Ahmed, who was called up to the squad as a replacement for Moeen, drops out, while Matthew Potts has not been recalled in the squad list released by the ECB on Sunday.

Batter Ollie Pope keeps his place in the squad despite suffering with a shoulder injury.

Australia won an action-packed second Ashes test at Lord's on Sunday by 43 runs to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

England squad:

Ben Stokes (Durham) Captain

Moeen Ali (Warwickshire)

James Anderson (Lancashire)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Zak Crawley (Kent)

Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire)

Dan Lawrence (Essex)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Ollie Robinson (Sussex)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Josh Tongue (Worcestershire)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Ken Ferris















Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.