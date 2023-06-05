Factbox: India v Australia World Test Championship final
LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia at The Oval starting on Wednesday.
This is India's second appearance in the WTC final after losing the inaugural game in 2021 to New Zealand.
WHERE
The Oval, London (27,500 capacity)
WHEN
June 7-11, play starts at 0930 GMT
PRIZE MONEY
Winner: $1.6 million
Runner-up: $800,000
INDIA
World ranking: 1
Captain: Rohit Sharma
Coach: Rahul Dravid
Top-ranked batsman: Rohit Sharma (11)
Top-ranked bowler: Ravichandran Ashwin (1)
India squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Ishan Kishan
AUSTRALIA
World ranking: 2
Captain: Pat Cummins
Coach: Andrew McDonald
Top-ranked batsman: Marnus Labuschagne (1)
Top-ranked bowler: Pat Cummins (3)
Australia squad: Pat Cummins, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Michael Neser, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner
LAST FIVE MEETINGS
2021: India won by three wickets (Brisbane)
2023: India won by an innings and 132 runs (Nagpur)
2023: India won by six wickets (Delhi)
2023: Australia won by nine wickets (Indore)
2023: Match drawn (Ahmedabad)
HOW THEY QUALIFIED
While Australia topped the WTC table to book their spot in the showpiece event, India sealed second place after New Zealand denied Sri Lanka the opportunity to move up the standings with a tense last-ball victory.
MATCH OFFICIALS
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (New Zealand) and Richard Illingworth (England)
Third Umpire: Richard Kettleborough (England)
Fourth Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (Sri Lanka)
Match referee: Richie Richardson (West Indies)
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.