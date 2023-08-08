Inzamam expects second stint as Pakistan chief selector to be even better

Pakistan's cricket playerspay respect to Inzamam-ul-Haq (C) on the fifth day of their second test cricket match against South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore October 12, 2007. Ul-Haq, 37, appeared in his 120th and final test. REUTERS/Zahid Hussein/File Photo

LAHORE, Pakistan, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq hopes his second stint as chief selector of the men's team will prove more successful than his first when the team won the 2017 Champions Trophy in England.

A member of the 1992 World Cup winning team, Inzamam was given the role on Monday and his first assignment would be picking the one-day squad for a three-match series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka later this month.

With the Asia Cup and the 50-overs World Cup looming this year, the 53-year-old would play a crucial role as Pakistan eye continental and global titles this year.

"Heading a selection committee is already a tough job in Pakistan, but it is going to be more challenging this time with the Asia Cup and World Cup around the corner followed by the tour of Australia," Inzamam said in a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday.

"But, I know I can deliver in this role and I will try to do better than I did the last time. Despite the paucity of time, we will announce the best possible sides."

Inzamam, who played 499 international matches in the 1991-2007 period, previously held the chief selector's post between 2016 and 2019 during which he helped unearth what is now the core of the current team.

"I am delighted that Inzamam-ul-Haq has agreed to head our national men’s selection committee at a crucial juncture. He is a legend and has served the game with dignity," PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf said.

"I have no doubt that his new innings will add to the laurels and bring more talented cricketers to light."

