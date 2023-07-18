New Zealand to battle Australia in Christchurch, Wellington tests

MELBOURNE, July 18 (Reuters) - World champions Australia will play their first tests in New Zealand in eight years following a T20 series in February, the countries' cricket boards confirmed on Tuesday.

Tim Southee's Black Caps will host the first test in Wellington from Feb. 29, with the second and final test in Christchurch from March 8.

The nations' T20 squads face off in a three-match series starting in Wellington on Feb. 21.

Australia swept New Zealand 3-0 at home in the last test series they played in 2019-20. The Australians also whitewashed the Black Caps 2-0 in their previous tour of New Zealand in 2016.

New Zealand Cricket also confirmed the team's home summer schedule against South Africa, with a two-test series starting in Tauranga on Feb. 4 followed by Hamilton on Feb. 13.

New Zealand kick off the home summer with a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh from Dec. 17, followed by three T20s against the South Asians.

They then host Pakistan in five T20s starting in Auckland on Jan. 12.

Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford

