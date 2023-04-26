Noor's success at IPL's Gujarat pleases compatriot Rashid















NEW DELHI, April 26 (Reuters) - Noor Ahmad's performance in his debut Indian Premier League (IPL) season has impressed his Gujarat Titans spin partner Rashid Khan, who says the teenager's growth augurs well for Afghan cricket.

Noor dismissed Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav and Tim David and was the pick of the Gujarat bowlers in Tuesday's 55-run victory over Mumbai Indians.

The 18-year-old spinner, who now has six wickets from three matches, has found a mentor at Gujarat in fellow Afghan Rashid and the duo have formed a potent partnership for the defending champions.

"It's great to have him in the side and share this bowling partnership with him," Rashid said of Noor, who made his international debut in a T20 match against Zimbabwe in June last year.

"That little kid just wants to learn. He is working so hard."

Rashid was particularly impressed by the left-arm spinner's efforts to improve after joining Gujarat last year even though he did not get a game last season.

"He bowled a lot in the nets and kept asking questions," Rashid said.

"When I was in the gym at night, he would come and say, 'let's bowl here in the gym.'

"Even at 1 a.m., 2 a.m. he was bowling with me in the gym. That's how much he wanted to get better and perform.

"He got the opportunity now and he is delivering. I am so happy for him. It's a great news for GT and also for Afghanistan."

Gujarat, who are level on points with Chennai Super Kings at the top of the IPL points table, meet Kolkata Knight Riders in their next game on Saturday.

Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Peter Rutherford











