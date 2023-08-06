Pakistan to send its cricket team to participate in World Cup in India

Cricket - Asia Cup - Final - Pakistan v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 11, 2022 Pakistan players stand during the national anthems as the Asia Cup trophy is displayed before the match REUTERS/Christopher Pike/File Photo

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Pakistan has decided to send its cricket team to India to participate in the international cricket World Cup this year, the foreign office in Islamabad said on Sunday.

The neighbouring countries, who share fraught relations, have played each other only in multi-team events at neutral venues over the last decade.

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Alex Richardson

