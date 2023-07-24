Rain in Port of Spain denies India series sweep
July 24 (Reuters) - India were denied the chance of a 2-0 series sweep over West Indies on Monday when rain wiped out the final day of the second test at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain, resulting in a draw.
The tourists, who won the first test by an innings and 141 runs in Dominica, looked well-placed to push for victory after setting West Indies a 365-run target and then reducing them to 76-2 on Sunday.
Persistent rain in the capital of Trinidad & Tobago kept the covers on the pitch for the whole of the fifth day, however, leaving India with only a 1-0 series win.
India paceman Mohammed Siraj was named Man of the Match for his 5-60 in West Indies first innings and all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin took series honours for his 15 wickets over two tests and half century in his one innings.
The teams next face off in three one-day internationals and five Twenty20 matches.
